Last month, Oregon Health & Science University launched a new Center for Reproductive Health Equity to focus on investigating key disparities affecting reproductive health and clinical care.

“Reproductive health and rights are really fundamental — those rights are under attack right now,” said Dr. Maria Rodriguez, professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the OHSU School of Medicine and director of the Center for Reproductive Health Equity. “With the center, we want to help address that.”

