New NPC Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and others sworn into office around region

Several Nez Perce County officials, including new Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher, were sworn into office Monday.
Scrimsher, who defeated two-term incumbent Joe Rodriguez in November’s election, officially took office in a ceremony during the county commissioners’ meeting. Scrimsher then swore in his chief deputy, Mike Rigney.
Officially returning to their posts were Nez Perce County Commissioners Don Beck and Doug Havens, along with Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman.
In Asotin County, new Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns was sworn in. She replaces Scott Gallina, who is facing criminal charges and awaiting trial in April.
Another new sheriff, Doug Ulmer, officially took over the job in Idaho County, where he was sworn in Monday. Ulmer replaces Doug Giddings, who had the job for 12 years and lost to Ulmer in the Republican primary.