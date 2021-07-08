BOISE — Boise businessman Bill Gilbert was appointed to the Idaho State Board Education by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday for a five-year term.
Gilbert replaces Andy Scoggin, whose term on the eight-member board ended July 1.
“As a businessman and community leader, Bill brings a perspective that will benefit Idaho’s kids because he is keenly aware of what employers are seeking in a prepared and fully-equipped workforce,” Little stated in a news release. “His insights will help shape Idaho’s education system for the better.”
Gilbert is cofounder of a multifamily office investment advising firm called Caprock, which manages more than $7 billion in client assets. The University of Idaho alumnus also serves on the board of Idaho Business for Education and was appointed by Little as co-chairman of the “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force in 2019.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we need to be focused on closing the gaps in student achievement, accelerating learning in our schools, and continuing our momentum in areas such as early literacy and college and career readiness,” Gilbert stated.