When Erika Pepper took her first few unaided breaths with her new lungs, she couldn’t help but feel like something was wrong.
She had just recently undergone a surgery spanning eight to 10 hours for a double lung transplant after her lung function plummeted into the 30th percentile range following complications with a lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis.
“I couldn’t breathe deeply because of the pain. At that point the lungs are not inflated yet, so you have to work to get them to fully inflate to fuse to the lining of the chest cavity,” Pepper said. “It was very uncomfortable, and in my head I was freaking out thinking, ‘Something is wrong with these lungs.’ ”
But the lungs worked just fine and have given the 24-year-old Lewiston resident a new lease on life.
Since her transplant on May 25, Pepper has been working to relearn her body.
“My cystic fibrosis body and cystic fibrosis lungs, I knew it so well. Every time I would cough a certain way or feel a certain way, I knew what I needed,” Pepper said. “But with these new lungs, I don’t know. I didn’t know if it was normal for people to cough, or do people only cough when they are sick. I didn’t know you could walk with your mouth closed.”
That’s because Pepper had struggled with declining lung function for years.
Her first major hospitalization happened around the age of 18, Pepper said, when she started her higher education journey at Lewis-Clark State College, shortly after graduating as one of the valedictorians of Lewiston High School in 2013.
She graduated from LCSC in four years with a degree in elementary education and a minor in literacy.
Pepper was a teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School in Maple Valley, Wash., when her health took a significant downturn.
She was living five hours from home on her own and started to feel sick shortly after the school year started. Pepper, who says she has a “Type A personality,” was committed to finishing her time as a first-year teacher, despite her health complications.
“Deep down, I knew I wasn’t going to be going back the next year because I was just too sick, and so I needed to finish what I started,” she said. “I decided I’d rather finish out the school year and not go back next year, which was really hard because teaching is my ultimate passion.”
It got to the point where Pepper needed to be attached to a large oxygen machine that limited her movement to just the classroom she taught in. When her students went to recess, or to music class, she would take a nap to recuperate.
“I was just absolutely exhausted,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe, and my lung function was dropping.”
Once the school year wrapped up, Pepper moved back to Lewiston and began to have conversations with staff at the University of Washington about the possibility of getting a double lung transplant. She underwent a 10-day strenuous evaluation to determine if she qualified.
The median wait time for a transplant is nine months, but Pepper received a call just 18 hours after she was placed on the transplant list. Her new lungs would be traveling from Alaska.
Following the surgery, Pepper spent 21 days in the intensive care unit and another two months in a transplant house in Seattle before returning to Lewiston on Sept. 2.
On Aug. 31, she got married to Hunter Robins, who had proposed to her several months earlier. She’s in the process of changing her last name. Her wedding day is something she won’t soon forget.
“I was able to walk down the aisle on my own, with no oxygen,” Pepper said. “I’ll be able to look back at these pictures and think ‘I just had a lung transplant, and look how good I look.’ ”
In June, shortly after Pepper received her transplant, her sister Alicia Darr, 28, of Whidbey Island, said Pepper was a force to be reckoned with.
“She is so positive, and really, throughout all of this, she’s just been striving to succeed,” Darr said of her sister. “She is full of life, and she has a strong will, for sure.”
Pepper feels like she’s gotten another chance to live her life to the fullest. Gone are the days where she had to stay at home because she didn’t have enough energy to complete even small, everyday tasks. She said she’s gaining back her independence, but has to be conscious of complications she could experience later on. Those include infections and the possibility that her body will one day reject the lungs.
She’ll have to take medication for the remainder of her life. Estimates put the cost of a double lung transplant at $1 million, before insurance, over a person’s lifespan.
Pepper has been fundraising to help lessen the financial burden on her family.
So far, more than $14,500 of her $65,000 goal has been raised.
“My family has always put me first and have sacrificed so much for me my entire life,” Pepper said. “I just want to do what I can to try to raise money in our community to help relieve some of that financial burden for my family.”
She also hopes to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and cystic fibrosis, a disease she’ll continue to have for the rest of her life.
She thanked her family for all of their support before, during and after the transplant.
“I would be lost without these people in my life,” Pepper said. “Everyone tells me how brave and strong I am, and it is so appreciated. However, my strength comes from my family. They are my motivation for everything in life and are truly my reason for living.”
A 6.5K “Bridges to Brews” walk and run will be held Saturday to raise funds. It will start at 10 a.m. at Granite Lake Park, 850 Port Way, Clarkston. It costs $30, and same-day registration is available.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.
Fundraiser race
Donations to Erika Pepper’s fundraiser can be made at cota.org/campaigns/COTAforErika. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward expenses associated with her transplant.