A newly formed legislative subcommittee will hold its first meeting at Kooskia on Monday.
The Committee on Federalism’s Subcommittee on Federal Lands was established in August. It’s one of three subcommittees that will evaluate the various ways federal laws affect Idaho’s sovereignty. The other subcommittees will focus on education and health and welfare issues.
The Subcommittee on Federal Lands is co-chaired by Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. Its first meeting will take place at Kooskia City Hall, 26 S. Main St., beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The agenda includes a discussion on river transportation and the U.S. Highway 12 corridor by Port of Lewiston Manager Dave Doeringsfeld; a talk on cooperative agency status by Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt and Office of Species Conservation Administrator Scott Pugrud; and a discussion regarding county Good Neighbor Authority.
Public testimony will be taken from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. After a lunch break, Alan Prouty with the Idaho Roadless Commission and resource consultant Bill Mulligan will discuss the state roadless rule. That will be followed by more public comment from 2:30 to 3 p.m., and committee discussion.