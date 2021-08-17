New jail headed to Clarkston Heights

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials voted 3-0 Monday night in favor of building the new jail along Sixth Avenue on county-owned property in the Clarkston Heights.
The decision follows months of debate with the city of Clarkston over the commissioners’ preferred site inside city limits near 14th Street and Port Drive. County officials said they’re disappointed the city rejected the plan, but it’s time to move forward with the voter-approved $13.7 million project.
“It is unfortunate that we were unable to come to terms with the city of Clarkston, but not due to a lack of trying,” Commissioner Chuck Whitman said in a prepared statement.
“Due to the necessity of the new jail, as well as the current and possible ongoing inflation of costs of material, labor and transportation of materials,” he made a motion to no longer seek the 14th Street site and move forward with the Sixth Avenue option. Commissioners Brian Shinn and Chris Seubert made brief comments before casting yes votes.
“The city won the argument, and the citizens of Asotin County lost,” Shinn said.
Seubert said the board was open and transparent throughout the process, and conducted numerous town hall meetings on the issue. Purchasing the privately owned land near 14th Street was not done for any political gain, and there were no back-door dealings, he said. And unlike the city, the county didn’t rely on attorneys to speak on behalf of elected officials.
“We spoke for ourselves and offered to answer any questions,” Seubert said. “I just feel very strongly we were trying to fill the needs of all of the citizens of Asotin County.”
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence and attorney Joe White, who works with City Attorney Todd Richardson, were in the audience, along with a few other residents.
“I think the county made the right decision,” Lawrence said after the meeting.
Bethany Fehrenkamp, of Clarkston, thanked the commissioners for their decision to not engage in litigation or drag out the process. She agreed there were no back-door deals, saying the county was willing to answer questions from the public, even when they disagreed about the site.
Fehrenkamp also encouraged the commissioners to “debrief” on what went well and what didn’t during the process. The county and city must work together on future issues, and it’s important to assess how the jail issue played out, and learn from any mistakes, she said.
Asotin resident Charlotte Tuttle thanked the commissioners for all of the work they devoted to choosing a location. Tuttle said she wanted the jail built along 14th Street, and believes the city will pay a price for denying the plan, but she appreciates the time spent on making a final decision.
Prior to the vote, Warren Hills, a retired engineer from Clearwater Paper who lives near the Asotin County Regional Landfill, said he’s concerned about where the new jail will be built. He didn’t want it constructed along Sixth Avenue, “if possible.”
Whitman said it would’ve been less expensive to build the jail in the city, and the vast majority of residents who attended town halls agreed. The cost of the Sixth Avenue site will be about $100,000 more than anticipated because the 6-inch pressurized sewer line has insufficient volume, and the overall development cost is estimated at about $1.7 million. In contrast, the 14th Street location would’ve cost about $1.5 million because it already has utilities and is leveled, he said.
In previous discussions, city officials balked at the county’s cost estimates and said building a jail near the port district did not fit the city’s comprehensive plan. In addition, several legal arguments were offered by Richardson after the county announced its plan to pursue the site.
Those arguments did not hold up, Shinn has said, but the county didn’t want to go to court and cause a major delay to construction or spend taxpayer money on a legal battle.
In October, the county entered into a purchase agreement to buy 6.4 acres near 14th Street for $1.4 million, contingent on zoning, and $14,000 in earnest money will be forfeited. The agreement expired Sunday.
The county’s next step is applying for a conditional-use permit for the Sixth Avenue site. Public hearings will be conducted by the planning commission and the board as the process moves forward.
