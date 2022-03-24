New jail bids blow by budget

ASOTIN — The initial bids to build a new 120-bed Asotin County Jail came in almost three times higher than the project’s construction budget.
Kenaston Corp., of Lewiston, bid $35.7 million, and Lydig Construction, of Spokane Valley, submitted a $33.4 million estimate. The jail was touted as a $13.75 million project when it went before voters in 2019.
The commissioners’ chamber went silent when the numbers were read Wednesday at the Courthouse Annex. Officials later said they realize prices have gone up, but they weren’t anticipating a $20 million increase.
Architect Will Rutherford, of Florida, handled the bid opening, noting the figures exceeded the county’s budget. Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who is spearheading the project, said construction of the steel building was estimated at $11.5 million to $12 million during the jail planning process.
“We’re not down and out yet,” Whitman said. “We will be regrouping and looking at where the high costs are coming from. I want to remind everybody I’ve always said pricing would be an issue, especially during the pandemic.”
Recent supply chain problems, along with the rising cost of labor, fuel and materials, have made a huge difference in the price estimates, Whitman said.
“I’m not totally surprised by the bids,” he said, “but I was expecting it to be more in the $15 million to $16 million range. Seeing the cost estimated at $706 a square foot is unbelievable.”
Asotin County officials will be looking at its options and working with the architects to figure out how to proceed, he said. “The sooner it’s built, the better,” Whitman said.
The jail site along Sixth Avenue is across the street from the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights. Heavy equipment has been moved to the county-owned property to work on future landfill changes and the jail, which will be on the far west side of the parcel.
Steve Becker, landfill supervisor, said about 20% of the work that’s been done is for the new jail, and the other 80% is prep work for a new maintenance shop, scales, administration building and transfer station for the landfill. The plan is to complete the landfill changes in the next 5 to 10 years, he said.
The jail was supposed to be done in 2023, but the high prices could affect the completion date. A voter-approved public safety sales tax is accruing to help pay for the construction.
