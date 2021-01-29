New Harris Field fence almost complete

Pete Caster/TribuneDarren Trainor, a Lewis-Clark State assistant baseball coach, carries an 80-pound fence panel to its spot in right-center field, as Kent Meshishnek (center), head coach Jake Taylor and assistant coach Billy Silvesteri prepare to secure it in place Thursday afternoon at Harris Field in Lewiston. The ballpark’s new outfield wall, which is made of over 300 individual panels, should be finished by the end of the week. The Warriors are scheduled to open their baseball season next week on the road, and will play their first game at home Feb. 27.

