Two decisions Monday by Port of Clarkston commissioners are anticipated to grow annual revenue from the cruise boat industry from about $30,000 to $160,000.
The commissioners approved a priority agreement for its Seventh Street dock near the Holiday Inn in Clarkston with American Cruise Lines.
American Cruise Lines will pay $120,000 each year and be allowed to use the Seventh Street dock any time it requests.
The amount will increase 2% each year over the course of the 10-year agreement.
Other cruise boat companies will generally pay $8 per passenger under a revised rate schedule that also got the go-ahead from the commissioners.
The changes come at a time that the cruise boat industry is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s economy.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019, 19,000 tourists visited the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the vessels, generating $4 million.
This year, the boats brought about 16,000 passengers to the area, up from 12,000 passengers in 2021 and is forecast to rise to 24,000 in 2023.
American Cruise Lines is one of the biggest companies on the route between the Portland area and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Columbia and Snake rivers. It is expected to make 71 calls at the Port of Clarkston in the coming year.
“American Cruise Lines has a long history with the Port of Clarkston and appreciates the steadfast support for tourism in the LC Valley,” said American Cruise Lines President & CEO Charles Robertson in a news release issued by the port Monday.
The new agreement with American Cruise Lines expands the partnership between the port and the business in a number of ways.
American Cruise Lines will get 25% of the proceeds from boats belonging to other companies that use the dock and the port will get 75%, according to the agreement.
The dock is one of two the Port of Clarkston has that can accommodate cruise boats. The other is at 14th Street in Clarkston.
The port and American Cruise Lines are in negotiations to make the Seventh Street dock even better by splitting the costs of upgrades such as replacing components of the dock and electrical shore power connections, according to the agreement and the news release.
American Cruise Lines may also help attract new customers that presently don’t dock at the Port of Clarkston, said Port of Clarkston Executive Director Chris Rasmussen.
At the same time, the agreement creates the possibility that the port and American Cruise Lines would share in the expense of keeping the water around the Seventh Street dock deep enough for cruise boats to maneuver.
It requires the Port of Clarkston to dredge the berth at the Seventh Street dock and a navigation channel leading to it to 14 feet in a project that will happen this winter, the same time the Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the river navigation channel in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
After that work is complete, the port has the discretion to spend as much as $300,000 on dredging the area and American Cruise Lines could choose to contribute money for that project, according to the agreement.
If the water level drops to less than eight feet around the Seventh Street dock, the port or American Cruise Lines could end the agreement under certain circumstances.
American Cruise Lines is expected to be even more prevalent in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in upcoming years.
It is working with the Port of Lewiston to construct a new cruise boat dock. The port would cover infrastructure for the dock such as utilities and a parking lot. The Port of Lewiston is applying for federal money to cover half of its share. American Cruise Lines would pay for the dock.