New endowment will fund LCSC scholarship

Lewis-Clark State College has received a donation of $125,000 to start an endowment from a family who wanted to honor their San Francisco-based father and his third-grade teacher from Idaho Falls.
The Bertha Bishop Maxwell Endowment will fund a scholarship for a student in LCSC’s teacher education division in the fall of 2022.
The donation from Lonnie Smith’s five children served as a surprise for his 75th birthday.
Smith, of the San Francisco Bay area, said his former teacher, Maxwell, took extra time to teach him how to read in the third grade.
“I look back at that as a life-changing event,” Smith stated in a news release. “If that had not happened, I don’t know where I would be.”
In 1997, Smith became the chief executive officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., a company that had 12 employees. The business has since grown to more than 6,000 employees and a net worth of more than $62 million, following the invention of the da Vinci robotic surgical line.
Earlier this year, Smith’s children began researching Maxwell, so they could start the endowment in her honor. The family contacted LCSC for help and learned through the college’s institutional historian, Steve Branting, that the local teaching school Maxwell attended in Oklahoma no longer existed.
The family then decided to funnel the money to LCSC because it’s known for “its long and successful history in producing teachers,” and because of its high rate of first-generation college students, according to the release.
Applicants will need to have a 3.2 GPA to qualify. The scholarship will give preference to first-generation students.