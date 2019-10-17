MOSCOW — Latah County commissioners granted its second-ever economic development property tax exemption Wednesday morning.
Strada Education Network, a national nonprofit that connects individuals to educational opportunities and careers, and which purchased Moscow’s Emsi last year, was the recipient of the tax incentive.
Last year, longtime Moscow business Northwest River Supplies became the first tax-exempt Latah County business granted authority by the county commissioners after it promised to add about 100,000 square feet to its roughly 43,000-square-foot warehousing facility in the former Tidyman’s building on South Blaine Street.
The tax exemptions for NRS and Emsi are expected to provide significant economic development benefits to the county.
The commissioners agreed to exempt 75 percent of the increase in the base value of Emsi’s new property — the current St. John Hardware and Implement site on the north end of Moscow — for five years starting in 2021. The agreement requires that Emsi, founded in 2001, creates at least 150 new jobs during that five-year period and completes the project substantially as proposed, said Brad Rudley, Latah County chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney.
Latah County Assessor Rod Wakefield said Strada will pay roughly $96,000 in property taxes per year over the five-year period as opposed to an estimated $315,000 if the commissioners had not provided the tax incentive. The $219,000 savings is only an estimate. Wakefield said the levy rate, land valuation and Emsi’s construction progress on its new facility can change during the five-year period — all of which would affect how much money Strada would owe in property taxes.
Emsi announced in July plans to expand its presence in Moscow with a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building expected to house as many as 500 employees at the St. John Hardware and Implement site, on the corner of Jackson and C streets just south of the Moscow Recycling Center.
Emsi Chief Financial Officer Timothy van den Broek told the commissioners Wednesday that Emsi is outgrowing its existing facility on Jackson Street, across from Moscow’s Friendship Square. The tech company employs more than 150 people in Moscow, he said.
Van den Broek said he hopes to move employees into the new building next year.
All three commissioners expressed support for the tax incentive.
Commissioner Tom Lamar, who phoned into the meeting from Nevada, said he liked that the project will bring 150-plus high-wage jobs, infrastructure upgrades to that part of town and the building will be energy efficient.
“We’re seeing this take place in an area that has essentially been underutilized space in that it’s only been essentially a parking lot for used equipment or equipment that’s in the process of transition,” Lamar said. “We could see this area being utilized in a much higher value over a much longer period of time if we proceed with the tax incentive over five years at a 75 percent rate.”
Commissioner Kathie LaFortune said as Moscow continues to grow and as that urban part of town becomes more beautiful every year, it will not be the best place for combines, tractors and farm implements to be parked.
“They need a better place for their implements and they need a better place for big machinery, and you need a bigger and better place for people and I can’t think of a better place than Moscow for people right now,” she told van den Broek.
St. John Hardware and Implement will move to the former Hawkins property on the Pullman-Moscow Highway in Whitman County just west of the Moscow city limits.
LaFortune said the city of Moscow and the Partnership for Economic Prosperity wrote letters of support for the tax incentive.
Commissioner Dave McGraw said Emsi’s expansion will be environmentally friendly since no toxic waste will be produced and little water will be used.
“I just can’t think of a more perfect business for this area,” McGraw said.
Last year, former Latah County Assessor Pat Vaughan said the county commissioners consider property tax exemptions yearly for religious, charitable, private and nonprofit institutions, but it has never considered a business under the 2008 law for economic developers. He said commissioners can exempt a portion of a new development value or the entire project development value for a period of no more than five years.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.