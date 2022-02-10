Two deaths from COVID-19 — one in Nez Perce County and one in Asotin County — were reported by health officials Wednesday.
The Nez Perce County death was a man in his 70s, according to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. The Asotin County death was a man between the ages of 70 and 90, according to Asotin County Public Health.
The eight-county region in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 151 new cases Wednesday, topped by Nez Perce and Whitman counties (35 cases each) and Latah County (33 cases).
A story about Katie Ripley, a Moscow resident who died in early January, aired this week on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.”
Ripley, 33, died of sepsis in the emergency room at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, and her father, Kai Eiselein, said no ICU beds could be found for her because of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. A story about Ripley’s death appeared in the Tribune on Jan. 22.
The NPR story about Ripley can be found at this link: n.pr/33b6Kpx.