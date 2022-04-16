New cases of COVID-19 have started making a slight upward turn nationally, but that trend has yet to reach the Inland Northwest.
For the third consecutive week, the number of new cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have been some of the smallest weekly totals of the entire pandemic.
Just 21 new cases and one death were reported over the last seven days.
One caveat is the fact that Whitman County hasn’t updated its case numbers since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the state level. But Whitman County’s public health website does report a “low” community level of cases.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death.