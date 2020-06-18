A single new case of COVID-19 was reported in the region Wednesday.
A Whitman County woman between the ages of 40 and 59 years old was diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 30, according to a news release.
She didn’t require hospitalization, is stable and is isolating at home, said Troy Henderson, Whitman County’s director of public health.
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” according to the news release.
Elsewhere in the area, the tally of coronavirus cases remained unchanged. Nez Perce County has had 84 confirmed or probable cases and 19 deaths. Asotin County has recorded 20 cases and two deaths. Latah County has a total of eight confirmed or probable cases. Idaho County has three cases.
Clearwater and Lewis counties in Idaho and Garfield County in Washington have not had any cases.
As public health officials work to slow the spread of the disease, libraries are among the entities that have changed their operations by introducing precautions and bolstering internet access.
Libraries in Idaho have received a total of $83,200 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help more people have access to the internet and to buy personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, according to a Wednesday news release from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Of that money, more than $15,000 will go to libraries in north central Idaho for items such as Wi-Fi hotspots that can be checked out by library users and Wi-Fi boosters to extend libraries’ internet signals beyond library buildings.
“In many small and/or rural communities throughout Idaho, the library serves as the primary source of internet for the area’s residents,” according to the news release. “Idaho is one of the lowest ranking states for broadband availability, with 40 percent of the population lacking access and 20 percent reporting no home access.”
The recipients of the money in north central Idaho are as follows: Lewiston City Library, $1,000; Clearwater County Library District in Weippe, $460; Clearwater Memorial Public Library in Orofino, $1,000; Elk River Free Library District, $1,000; Grangeville Centennial Library, $1,000; Latah County Library District with branches in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy, $5,935; Pierce Free Public Library, $250; and the Prairie River Library District with branches in Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester, $6,150.
In a related development, the Latah County Library District on Wednesday began scheduling appointments by telephone to use computers and print at its locations during limited hours. Face masks are encouraged. Free cloth masks are available at each location. Additional information is available by calling (208) 882-3925.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.