The Clarkston School Board moved forward with a bond for a new high school and appointed a new board member at its Monday meeting.
Board member Miles Sidener made a motion at the meeting Monday to place the bond on the ballot in February 2023, which was seconded by Jim Nelly and unanimously approved by the board.
Chris Bunce, of Clarkston, was also appointed to the Clarkston School Board as director of District Area 5.
The board made the unanimous decision after a 10 minute executive session. Richard Gittins was also a candidate for the position, which was left empty after Russ Davis resigned.
Bunce works for Nalco Water at Clearwater Paper and worked at Lincoln Middle School as a paraeducator. Bunce has volunteered with the Clarkston Education Foundation for about 12 years, along with Clarkston boosters, PTA, PTO. She said all those opportunities will help her with her duties on the school board.
One of her priorities to build a new high school for Clarkston students, which she was hoping to volunteer with when she saw the open position on the school board. She also wants to increase career technical programs for students.
“I just like to see the kids grow,” she said. “I want to see them grow.”
Bunce thanked the school board after she was appointed and was given the oath of office for the position.
