New CEO takes note of St. Joe’s commitment to caring

One of Ed Freysinger’s first observations about St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston was the subject matter of the discussions at the hospital.
All of its employees and physicians are always evaluating everything they do through the lens of what is best for the patient, said Freysinger, who became the CEO of the region’s largest hospital Nov. 3.
At the same time, he noticed how much the staff members and doctors care about each other and seek ways to support their colleagues while delivering care safely during a pandemic, he said.
A second-generation health care administrator, Freysinger, who most recently was CEO of the UP Health System – Portage in Hancock, Mich., has a lot of practice in spotting what makes hospitals thrive.
“When you have good people who want to do good things, from a leadership standpoint, you’ve already got the momentum,” said Freysinger, who brings more than 35 years of experience to the job.
His initial impressions about the professionalism of the staff and the high quality of care they provide have been confirmed every day he has been in the position.
The organization is living up to its reputation established over more than a century of providing a broad range of services for north central Idaho and southwestern Washington residents at an exceptional level, he said.
The work is happening at a time when the entire health care industry, including St. Joe’s, is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and an employee shortage.
The hospital’s employees and physicians have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the needs of the community during COVID-19, Freysinger said.
That effort has been bolstered by the hospital’s ties to a national network of hospitals, Freysinger said.
St. Joe’s was one of 88 LifePoint Health hospitals when Freysinger arrived and then became one of 79 ScionHealth hospitals at the end of December.
Information about best practices is routinely shared throughout the network with written communication and regional calls, he said. They also can move resources such as protective equipment and ventilators from one location to another.
As the hospital cares for patients during the pandemic, it is recruiting employees to maintain and expand services, Freysinger said.
Staffing shortages are a challenge in all industries, and in health care that “may be accentuated” because of the required education, registrations, licensures and certifications, he said.
St. Joe’s has about 660 employees and openings in a number of departments such as nursing, respiratory therapy and housekeeping, Freysinger said.
The hospital is using a variety of approaches to fill vacancies, he said.
St. Joe’s is a clinical training site for nursing students at Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College.
The hope is that the students have a great experience so they embrace the nursing profession, Freysinger said.
It’s great for the hospital if the nurses who did clinicals at St. Joe’s apply there, he said, but even if they don’t, the hospital views that as a win because it has added to the competent pool of job applicants.
“It supports our mission of improving the health of the community,” Freysinger said.
Word-of-mouth recommendations are another tool the hospital is using to recruit. The hospital administrators also get referrals from community members, who tell them about health professionals who are interested in moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
As Freysinger continues as CEO of St. Joe’s, he is looking forward to engaging with the hospital’s employees, expanding services to meet community needs and being a member of the community.
“I enjoy what I do,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.