New CEO at helm of Clearwater Paper

A new CEO took the reins on Wednesday at Clearwater Paper Corp., one of Lewiston’s largest manufacturers.
Arsen Kitch succeeds Linda Massman, who retired after being president and CEO since 2013 and with the company since its founding in 2008.
Clearwater Paper never shared a reason for Massman’s retirement. But the company has faced a number of challenges. It lost $144 million in 2018 followed by $5.6 million in 2019.
Kitch joined Clearwater Paper in 2018. He most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of consumer products, the division of the company that makes toilet paper and other tissue products sold at supermarkets and other retailers under store brands.
Before joining Clearwater Paper, Kitch’s previous employers including Nestle U.S.A., and Frito Lay.
Kitch is starting his new position at an unprecedented time for the company that, in addition to making private label tissue, manufactures paperboard for packaging and paper dishware.
“I am honored to be leading this dedicated and talented team, especially during this extraordinarily challenging time for all of us,” Kitch said in a prepared statement.
The company’s Lewiston plant is one of the nation’s largest producers of private label toilet paper, an item many consumers are hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand is so great that company spokeswoman Shannon Myers said she has been contacted a handful of times by individual consumers who wanted to buy toilet paper directly from the company. Her telephone number is one of the few listed on Clearwater Paper’s website.
All four of Clearwater Paper’s mills that make toilet paper, which are located in Lewiston, Las Vegas, Shelby, N.C., and Neenah, Wis., are operating around the clock.
Protecting staff members from getting ill is a high priority, Myers said in an email.
“We are taking care of our employees by implementing important health and safety measures, including social distancing guidelines, sanitation practices, remote work for those whose jobs allow them to do so, and travel and visitor restrictions,” she said.
As strong as demand for toilet paper is now, it’s not clear how long the spike in sales will last and what will happen to the market when consumers stop stockpiling and begin using the bathroom tissue they have sitting in their closets and storerooms.
Clearwater Paper has declined to provide details about how much it is preparing for that possibility.
“We are meeting the needs of our customers and continue to provide them high-quality service,” Myers said.
