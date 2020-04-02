Latah County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Idaho County now has two cases total and Nez Perce County added one new case for a total of 10, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Wednesday.
In Washington, Whitman County has two new confirmed cases for a total of 10 cases, while Asotin and Garfield counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Clearwater and Lewis counties in north central Idaho do not have any confirmed cases of the virus that has infected 186,101 in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nimiipuu Health does not have any confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday.
The virus has killed 3,603 Americans, according to the CDC, including nine Idahoans, two of whom lived in Nez Perce County.
There are now 13 confirmed cases in the Idaho North Central District, which includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
The first individual in Latah County with a confirmed case of the virus is a person in their 60s, who is recovering at home.
“The case appears to be travel-related,” Idaho North Central District Public Information Officer Tara Macke said. “Epidemiologists with Public Health – Idaho North Central District will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patient and investigate any close contacts.
“If others are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to those people and will monitor them closely for symptoms,” Macke said.
The new confirmed case in Idaho County is an individual in his or her 40s who is recovering at home, and the case appeared to be travel-related as well, according to the Idaho North Central District.
St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood said the new Idaho County case was confirmed late Tuesday.
“We have been rigorously preparing for this time and we are working closely with Public Health as they follow the mandated protocol for managing the impact for the patient and the community,” St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics’ website said. “SMH and (Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics) are taking all necessary steps in order to ensure the safety of our staff and our patients.”
There was no additional information about the new case in Nez Perce County because it was confirmed after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Information about that case will be released today.
The new cases in Whitman County were a man and a woman between the ages of 18-44. The age groupings have changed to align with Washington Department of Health’s daily epidemiology report, a news release from the Whitman County Health Department said.
“All patients are stable and self-isolating,” the department’s news release said. “Public Health Department is investigating close contacts of the most recent positive patients.”
The University of Idaho announced on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that an 18-year-old student, who moved out of a UI residence hall Sunday, tested positive for COVID-19 in Canyon County. The student was on the Moscow campus last week. The student is experiencing mild symptoms and is recovering at home, the UI post said.
University staff is contacting those who may have been exposed on campus and preparing to isolate affected students.
“We strongly encourage students on campus who may have been exposed to remain to protect themselves and others and for all students to follow social distancing guidelines,” the UI post said. “Staff members working in the area are also being notified.”
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.