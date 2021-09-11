Jim and Kaye Poindexter, who worked in various roles at Clarkston High from 1964-2001, will have a bench dedicated to them during a ceremony at 11 a.m. today outside of Kramer Gym at the school.
Jim Poindexter came to Clarkston High in 1964 to teach social studies. He went on the coach football, basketball and track, and became athletic director in 1972. In 1983-85, he was both AD and assistant principal, then served as just assistant principal from 1985-91. He then served as principal from 1991 until retiring in ’94.
His wife, Kaye, was the Guidance Office secretary, which included being the Vocational secretary. She did this from 1983 to 2001.
The Poindexters were active in the Clarkston community before, during and after their work at the high school, and now live outside of the area.