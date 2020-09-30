New Asotin County Jail likely to land at one of two sites

Two properties west of the Clarkston Heights have been analyzed as possible sites for a new Asotin County Jail.
The first piece of land is near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill. The other possibility is property in the Turning Pointe Business Park, which is owned by the Port of Clarkston.
During a town hall meeting Tuesday night, site evaluations were presented by architects Will Rutherford of Clemons, Rutherford and Associates of Florida, and Jerry Brotnov, of Clarkston. No one from the public attended in person, but the meeting was offered online.
Asotin County officials said the final location has not been nailed down, and more town hall sessions on the jail are planned. The commissioners will be taking public input about the jail through Oct. 13 by phone, email or letters to the board.
Rutherford said both properties have ample sewer and water capacity and access for vehicles. The primary difference is the amount of excavation work required at each place.
The lowest estimated cost to develop county-owned land along Sixth Avenue is $1.6 million, and the Turning Pointe site along Evans Road would cost about $4.5 million to prepare for a building, the architect said. In addition, the county would have to purchase the property owned by the port.
Rutherford said the process used to evaluate the sites are “accurate and effective.” The next phase of planning will focus on design, and the project will not go over the $13.7 million budget, he said. The new jail is being funded by a public safety sales tax that was approved by voters last year and is now accruing.
A county jail is much different than a prison, Rutherford told officials. For example, the facility will not be surrounded by razor wire and guard towers. No windows are planned, but natural light will flow through skylights. Inmates will not be allowed outside, and will instead have an indoor recreation area.
Rutherford said he’s worked closely with the sheriff, undersheriff and jail commander to make sure the final design fits the needs of Asotin County. He plans to return to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more town hall sessions.
“We are not guessing,” Rutherford said. “We know what is needed, and this is accurate. Behind the scenes, we’ve been doing a lot of work. The sheriff’s office is really up to speed, and we are managing the costs. The sheriff has been really good to work with.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the county has promised to gather public input and will continue to do so. He encouraged people to contact the board with any questions or comments. How those comments will be shared with the public is still unknown, he said, but the board will respond to everyone and possibly bring the feedback to a future meeting.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.