The new 511 app and updated Idaho Transportation Department website went live Monday. Drivers wishing to install the new version to their mobile devices must download it by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and the 511 phone number remain the same.

The old Idaho 511 app and the Idaho 511 Trucking app will no longer be supported and users could miss crucial travel information if they don’t switch to the new version. There is no dedicated trucking app with the new system. The new app, however, has trucking information settings that users can turn on and off.

