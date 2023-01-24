The new 511 app and updated Idaho Transportation Department website went live Monday. Drivers wishing to install the new version to their mobile devices must download it by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and the 511 phone number remain the same.
The old Idaho 511 app and the Idaho 511 Trucking app will no longer be supported and users could miss crucial travel information if they don’t switch to the new version. There is no dedicated trucking app with the new system. The new app, however, has trucking information settings that users can turn on and off.
The new Idaho 511 app has all the same tools to help travelers plan their trips, and some additional features. The new app displays special events that might impact travel, seven-day weather forecasts, highway oasis locations and more. Users can create an account, save custom routes and sign up for notifications when routes are impacted. Anyone who had an account with the previous 511 system will need to make a new account to save routes and set up notifications.
511 is a public service of the Idaho Transportation Department to help travelers access information 24/7 about road conditions, traffic incidents, weather and tourism information via the phone, on the web or by smartphone app. 511 provides continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures and other travel information.