Darrel Olson is always ready to compete.
Whether it’s on the basketball court against seniors from around the world, or his recently successful battle against cancer, Olson, of Lewiston, brings his A-game.
If the pandemic doesn’t lead to its cancellation, Olson will be competing in the days ahead at a seniors basketball tournament in Utah — and he and his fellow 80-year-old teammates expect to win.
Craig Clohessy: You survived a pretty hard-fought battle with cancer this past year. Has that experience given you a new outlook on life?
Darrel Olson: I’m in remission. I will have a PET (positron emission tomography) scan Monday. They do that regularly. It (cancer) makes you really appreciate life. I’ve had this wonderful life of 80 years, and I haven’t missed much, but it really did give me a new perspective. I have a good attitude about life. My doctors and I are grateful for that.
CC: You’ve been around the sport of basketball your entire life. You played in high school in the 1950s, continued on in college and participated in league play after that. Why has the sport mattered to you so much through the years?
DO: Well, you’ve got to be somewhere doing something. It was something I did reasonably well.
I helped set the city league up here in Lewiston in the ’60s after I came out of Lewis-Clark State and WSU (Washington State University). I played until I was 50 in the city league down here and then Orofino, and I take great pride in the fact that I could still dunk a volleyball when I was 49. I couldn’t palm a basketball, but I could dunk a volleyball.
From my 50s to early 60s, I didn’t play very much and then I was recruited by a guy from Portland who saw me at a seniors track meet in Pullman. He said, “You look like you’d be a better basketball player than a track guy.” He invited me down to Portland to play with some guys and I did and I could play competitively with guys in my age group.
I really got involved in it and met some more folks and recruited a lot of former basketball players from WSU and Idaho and all over the country to play in seniors basketball, and it just grew exponentially.
We won the world championships for the 75-plus age group five years ago in Italy. We beat the Russian international team 47-20. It was great.
It’s just a social thing for me. I attend about 80 basketball games a year if you count the boys and girls, all the different age groups. Arlen (his son) and I have season tickets to Gonzaga. ... And then you get WSU, Idaho, Lewis-Clark State, occasionally Boise State and a lot of the local high school kids — there are grandkids and great-grandkids and people that I’ve played against, coached. I walk into a gym, and it’s just the social aspect of it. ... It’s just wonderful.
CC: One of your sons shared that some of your most lasting friendships have come from being around basketball.
DO: I try to get together once a week with some old-timer that I knew in the old days, and we go to lunch or coffee and shoot the breeze about back when the world was flat. We have a good time. It’s great. I’m still doing some oral histories ... with some senior basketball players. I had lunch with Bob Sobotta the other day, who is really the deacon of the basketball fraternity. He graduated in ‘56, played on the state championship team in ‘56.
I just love doing that. The social aspect of it is incredible.
CC: How’d you come to agree to play in the tournament in Utah?
DO: It’s called the Huntsman World (Senior) Games (scheduled to start Monday and run through Oct. 16 in St. George, Utah). The Huntsman family sponsors it. There will be 15,000 people over 50, men and women, down there doing something. Basketball is kind of the featured thing, and they put us through a one-day clinic, if we want to, for all kinds of health aspects that they don’t charge you for. The Huntsman family is quite humanitarian. They’re pretty special.
I played in it 18 years in a row, and the last year they canceled it, of course. We’re a little worried that they may cancel it this year, but our 80-year-old team is probably favored to win.
I wasn’t going to play because of the cancer. They were down to eight guys. One of the guys had a heart attack, so about two or three weeks ago they called me and said, “Can you come?” And I said, “Well, yeah. I started shooting around and you know, yeah, I’ll come. It’s something to do for a week.” We play five games in five days. We call ourselves the world champions when we’re done.
CC: At age 80 you continue to work as a Realtor. Is retirement anywhere in your future?
DO: No, I have some financial responsibilities, but I just enjoy it. ... It’s kind of like the basketball thing. ... I’ll continue as long as I’m able.
CC: You briefly touched on that one of your passions is interviewing “old-timers” and recording oral histories. Can you share a bit about that?
DO: In my 50s, for whatever reason, I decided it was time to gather up the family history. As I started into that, I got an interest in other families. Other families were an extension of us. ... It just went from there. I started doing interesting people that were interesting to me. I pick up the obituary column, first of all to see if I made the cut from yesterday. But I’ll look at that and I’ll say, “Oh my God, thank God I got that guy.” Or, “Damn it, I meant to do that old gal and I didn’t get that done.”
CC: Do you share those with others?
DO: I offered them to the historical society in Orofino, but they wanted me to get signatures from everybody to allow them to use it. And I just didn’t do that. They’re all available. I’ve got a grandson who has digitalized everything for me now and can share it. What I’d really like to do is do the oral history and then send it out to all the members of that family so that they’ve got that. That’s part of it is that you don’t want to lose all that background, all that knowledge. If somebody passes away, all of that’s gone if you didn’t record it. It’s just a hobby, one I enjoy.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.