Rachel Montgomery waves a flag from the footbridge over Bryden Canyon Road Friday as a procession of emergency response vehicles, motorcycles and others rolls by in remembrance of the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Cohen Montgomery, 11, rests his head on his mother Rachel Montgomery’s shoulder Friday as they wait for the Sept. 11 remembrance procession of vehicles to come.
People watching the Sept. 11 remembrance procession wave flags as Sawyer Bausch, 7, sticks his head through the bars on the bridge overlooking Bryden Canyon Road.
Planes from Hangar180 fly overhead on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.