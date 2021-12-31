RIGGINS — A 39-year-old man from Battle Mountain, Nev., was arrested Wednesday evening on possession of drug charges by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release distributed Thursday.
Jeffree Simmons was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins by Idaho County deputies, who stopped to assist the driver, according to a news release. The county’s K-9, Nation, performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle.
Simmons was eventually arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy and paraphernalia, according to the news release.