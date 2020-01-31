BOISE — A proclamation honoring the Moscow Rotary Club for its 100 years of service was introduced in the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee on Thursday.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, sponsored the resolution.
Nelson noted the Moscow Rotary is club No. 249, out of 35,000 clubs worldwide. He also said the club president this year is 100-year-old Maynard Fosberg, a retired University of Idaho soil science professor.
The committee introduced the resolution on a unanimous voice vote. It will now return to the committee for a public hearing.