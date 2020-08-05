A three-way race for a Garfield County commissioner position was whittled down Tuesday to front-runner Jim Nelson and Vonni Mulrony, two longtime Pomeroy residents.
After the ballots were counted, Nelson had a wide lead in District 1 with 109 votes, or 61 percent, followed by Mulrony with 41 votes, or 23 percent. Ernie Kimble received 28 votes, or 16 percent.
The top two move on to the Nov. 3 general election. The District 1 position is currently held by Commissioner Bob Johnson, who did not seek reelection.
Nelson, 59, previously said he would step down from his job at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and serve as a full-time commissioner if elected. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Mulrony, a 63-year-old insurance agent, said she is grateful for the support and looking forward to the general election.
“I’m humbled and honored that I’m going on to the November election,” she said. “I’m going to work hard for the citizens of Garfield County and keep persevering.”
According to the Garfield County auditor’s website, turnout was at 36 percent, and about 100 ballots are left to count.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.