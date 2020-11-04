Garfield County voters elected Jim Nelson and Larry Ledgerwood to the county commission Tuesday night.
Nelson, a longtime law enforcement official, will take over the District No. 1 seat now held by Bob Johnson, who is retiring this year. He garnered 843 (64 percent) of the votes, compared to 459 (35 percent) for Vonni Mulrony.
“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from the citizens of Garfield County,” Nelson said. “To say I am humbled would be an understatement. I look forward to working hard in my new role and taking on new challenges. I will strive to make my supporters proud by serving the best interests of our county.”
In the District No. 2 race, Ledgerwood received 835 votes (64 percent) to oust incumbent Wynne McCabe, who netted 463 votes (36 percent).
Garfield County voters cast 724 votes for Judge Scott Marinella and 544 votes for attorney Brooke Burns in the race for Superior Court judge. However, Burns was declared the winner after votes from Asotin and Columbia counties were tallied in the three-county district.
Voter turnout in Garfield County was at more than 80 percent, and more ballots are expected to arrive in the mail today.