TACOMA — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday agreed to a 10-year moratorium on scraping the hulls of decommissioned vessels in Puget Sound.
The deal, filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, settles a lawsuit filed by the Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleged that when the Navy cleaned the hull of the decommissioned aircraft carrier Independence at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2017, they used abrasive scrubbers and blasted the hull with powerful jets of water. That sent contaminants into Sinclair Inlet. In the settlement agreement, the Navy said it would not conduct further hull cleaning in Sinclair Inlet except for hull integrity tests.