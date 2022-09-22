Is there room in our hearts for forgiveness?
Are we capable of seeing the best in each other, despite all evidence to the contrary?
Those weren’t questions I expected to wrestle with when I began covering Idaho politics 14 years ago. In some ways, though, they’ve come to dominate my thinking about government and our elected representatives.
Spend any time at all around citizen legislators and you’ll meet people who want what’s best for the state and for their constituents. They have a sense of duty that compels them to get in the game, to get off the sidelines and invest their time and energy into trying to make Idaho a better place.
It’s inspiring to see.
But you’ll also witness some cringeworthy hypocrisy. You’ll encounter political scheming, back-stabbing, cowardice, laziness, apathy, favoritism and endless excuses for why right now just isn’t the time.
And that doesn’t even begin to touch on the growing incivility exhibited by the public, which at times can be outright disgusting.
It’s painful to watch, all this human fallibility.
Of course, as a reporter, I can’t claim innocence. My chosen profession plays its part in feeding the animosity and discord that characterizes so much of our public space today.
Yes, we tell ourselves — correctly — that the public has a right to know. A reporter’s job is to inform, not to judge.
But we know. We know controversy when we see it. And no matter how even-handed we are in writing a story, we know that you, dear reader, will judge.
Earlier this week, for example, the Tribune ran a Boise Public Radio story about two state lawmakers — including Lewiston Rep. Mike Kingsley — who wrote letters of support for former representative and convicted rapist Aaron von Ehlinger.
It was a perfectly legitimate story, very even-handed in its treatment. It was also an opportunity to judge.
The story noted that Kingsley, von Ehlinger’s former seat mate, told an Ada County judge that, in various meetings and campaign events, “Aaron proved to me his outstanding character, looking out for the people he was (elected) to serve.”
Probably not the best choice of words when describing someone convicted of raping a 19-year-old House intern.
I knew Kingsley had submitted the letter — it was mentioned during von Ehlinger’s sentencing hearing — but I chose not to write about it.
I suspect some readers, and perhaps an editor or two, will question my news judgment. And they may be right, but there were two reasons I took a pass.
First, if I had written a letter of support for von Ehlinger, I would have said pretty much the same thing Kingsley did.
I don’t mean to be disrespectful to the intern. Her reality was different than mine, and the jury found in her favor.
But I had several opportunities to interview von Ehlinger, and on every occasion I was impressed by his candor and forthrightness. My impression was of a young man who lost his way after he left the Army, but who, after a few years in the wilderness, was now stepping up, ready to serve once more.
He was trying to be his better self. The fact that he missed the mark is a tragedy, for all concerned.
Former Caldwell Rep. Brandon Hixon is the other reason I didn’t write about Kingsley.
I remember how excited Hixon was when he first arrived in the Legislature in 2013, how cognizant he was of the honor voters had done by electing him to be their representative.
Like von Ehlinger, he was trying to walk a path of honor. And like von Ehlinger, he went astray.
In 2017, during his third term in the Legislature, Hixon resigned amid allegations that he had sexually abused two minors.
I didn’t know the details of the case, but I remember thinking I should call him up, let him know that, no matter one’s sins, there is always an opportunity for redemption.
I didn’t make the call. A few months later — a day after the start of the 2018 legislative session — Hixon committed suicide.
I wasn’t the only one who felt guilty for not reaching out. I spoke with several lawmakers that day, and they all said the same thing.
Mike Kingsley was one of them.
So, where’s the line when it comes to sin? At what point does the sinner become untouchable?
I don’t know the answer to that, but I think Kingsley offered his take on the question when he wrote the letter of support for von Ehlinger. I can’t fault him for it.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.