NAU instructor scheduled to speak on Middle East policy during LCSC’s annual Moore Lecture

A senior lecturer at Northern Arizona University will discuss America’s foreign policy in the Middle East during Lewis-Clark State College’s fourth annual Moore Honorary Lecture.
Paul E. Lenze Jr. was formally an adjunct professor at LCSC in 2005. He received his doctorate from Washington State University. His research focuses on civil-military relations in Islamic countries, American foreign policy and the Middle East, according to a news release.
Lenze’s presentation will also look into how U.S. foreign policy and strategy could evolve once the November election concludes.
The Moore Honorary Lecture honors the late Richard Moore, a political science professor at LCSC. Moore worked at the school for 27 years until he retired. During his time there, Moore chaired the Faculty Senate, Faculty Association and social sciences division. He was also the interim chair for the nursing and health sciences division and served as acting dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.
Lenze’s talk will take place on Zoom at noon Oct. 19. The Zoom ID is 92888292391 and the passcode is 813830.
The lecture is sponsored by the college’s social sciences division.