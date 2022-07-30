Native artist: Embrace the hunger, thirst of curiosity

<text>A self-portrait by Sekaquaptewa.</text>

Lining the walls of the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, paintings incorporating artist Lee Sekaquaptewa’s cultural identity fill the space — depictions of an owl, a coyote and a salmon showcase the importance nature and the land have among his people and their history.

Work by the multi-tribal Native American artist is being displayed at The Dahmen Barn in Uniontown during its newest exhibit, “Art by Lee Sekaquaptewa.”

Tags

Recommended for you