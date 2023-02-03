‘Native and Strong’ provides culturally informed crisis support to Washington callers

Robert Coberly, a Native and Strong Lifeline Counselor, with other Native and Strong crisis counselors.

 Courtesy of Heaven Arbuckle-Hatchett

A new crisis lifeline in Washington is offering mental health support for Native people, by Native people — and operators say it’s making a world of difference for the callers seeking help.

Since its launch in November, Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline has answered roughly 650 calls. Native people face a higher risk of suicidality than any other racial or ethnic group in the United states, which is driven by intergenerational traumas including forced displacement, land dispossession and assimilation.

