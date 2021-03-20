Sonya Pablo lifts her granddaughter, Claire Konen, 7 months, into the air as items are raffled off by the Native American Club at Lewis-Clark State College at a ceremony closing out Native American Awareness Week on Friday. In addition to the raffle, the club awarded scholarships and presented Dr. Mary Jane Miles with a lifetime achievement award. The annual event, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, came back in a modified format with several virtual events.

