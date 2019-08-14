GRANGEVILLE — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate a fatal plane crash that happened near Kooskia on Sunday, but there are no firm answers so far.
Allen Kenitzer of the FAA office of communications said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday that the fixed-wing, single-engine Lancair IV crashed in the vicinity of Kooskia on Sunday, but the cause of the crash is unknown.
Kenitzer said the FAA never releases the names of accident victims or information on them and that no further information was immediately available. He said the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. That board could not be contacted Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke confirmed late Tuesday that the victims were Carl and Joelle Lindros, both 83, of Santa Barbara, Calif. In a news release, Funke said the identification was made with the assistance of the Idaho State University Department of Anthropology. The victims were located and positively identified by personal effects by the Lindroses’ son, Randy Lindros.
Earlier, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said that it is believed the plane took off from Montana and was headed toward Sacramento, Calif. It crashed into the hillside near Harris Ridge, a few miles northeast of Kooskia, about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
Local fire departments responded to the crash scene, where they found the wreckage heavily damaged by fire on impact.
No cause of the crash has been determined. A heavy rain and hail storm passed through the area about the time of the crash Sunday.
