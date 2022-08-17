There is something for everyone at the National Lentil Festival — a community parade, vendors of all kinds, live music and the traditional famous bowl of lentil chili.
This year, the festival is from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pullman from Reaney Park to Spring Street.
Every year, the National Lentil Festival returns to Pullman to celebrate local lentil production, and organizers make a total of about 350 gallons of chili to give to attendees. After doing adjusted events last year to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Pedal Pullman, the festival is returning to its prepandemic glory. The parade will also return this year.
“We are looking forward to people coming out and celebrating what makes Pullman unique,” said Britnee Christen, director of the National Lentil Festival.
The festival has been held in the region since 1989, bringing national attention to Pullman and the Palouse for its farmlands, which have a reputation for producing the highest quality lentils in the U.S., according to the National Lentil Festival website.
The famous 350-gallon vat holds the Guinness world record for the largest bowl of chili, Christen said. The chili is made each year by Washington State University Dining Services.
Christen said the chili that was left over Friday would be reclaimed to be donated to the Community Action Center food bank. In 2019, the festival handed out more than 6,000 bowls of chili and was able to recover around 90 pounds of chili to distribute through the food bank.
Events on Friday include music from bands like the Monopines, DJ Goldfinger, and Jerry Lee and the Groove. A full lineup is available online at lentilfest.com.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pullman. Typically, the parade has about 100 floats involved and will start the final day of the festival.
The cookoff also is returning on Saturday this year, although it will be slightly different than prepandemic times. The cookoff will be after the cooking demonstrations at the stage in Reaney Park and will have four contestants.
Organizers will not be bringing back the People’s Choice award this year because of pandemic guidelines, but Christen said they were looking to bring it back in the future.
Children will also have a weekend of activities to participate in, including a meet and greet with Tase T. Lentil, arts and crafts, coloring contests and the little lentil royalty.
The royalty is an opportunity for children to participate in community events and help crown next year’s royalty. Eligible children should be enrolled in first through sixth grades in Whitman County. The application is available online at lentilfest.com and can be turned in until 5 p.m. Friday.
An updated schedule and more information may be found online at lentilfest.com.