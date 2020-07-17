Narrow escape

An Idaho State Police trooper talks with a woman who was involved in a collision at the south/east entrance to the Clearwater Casino on U.S. Highway 95 Thursday afternoon. The woman sustained no injuries when the semitruck collided with the passenger side of her SUV after she failed to yield while taking a left turn onto the highway.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region