NAMPA — The city of Nampa is utilizing a portion of its CARES Act funding to provide grants to small businesses that meet certain criteria.
The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee created the grant to help local businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic, enabling cities to provide aid within their communities.
Nampa has up to $500,000 in total funds to give to small businesses with average awards to individual applicants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000, according to a press release. Businesses can apply for reimbursement to cover expenses for necessary expenditures related to COVID-19 and costs incurred during the period between June 20 to Dec. 30.
“Small business is the core of the Nampa economy,” Mayor Debbie Kling said in the press release. “With the substantial impact the coronavirus has had on our local businesses, the city of Nampa is working diligently to provide additional support and resources. This reimbursement program provides another opportunity for our community to achieve a strong recovery.”
Nampa was to begin accepting applications Wednesday.