NAMPA — A Canyon County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday shot and injured a 40-year-old man who was a suspect in another shooting roughly 1 mile away, the Nampa Police Department said.
Rolando Castillo — who was in possession of a handgun — allegedly shot and injured a motorist, then assaulted a Canyon County sheriff’s deputy before the deputy shot him, according to a news release from Nampa police Thursday. It’s unclear how Castillo assaulted the deputy.
Authorities said they located a gun that had been reported as stolen in Castillo’s possession. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and grand theft by possession, the release said.
Authorities said in the release that the aggravated assault was on the sheriff’s deputy. Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by phone that additional charges for shooting the motorist could follow.
The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, which is made up of agencies from Canyon and Owyhee counties, along with Idaho State Police. The Nampa Police Department is the lead agency, according to the release.
The department is also handling the routine investigation of the suspect’s initial shooting.
“The Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault on the deputy, and other charges may be forthcoming,” Nampa police said.