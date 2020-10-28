Police in Nampa are investigating a reported burglary that ended with one person shot and suspects on the run.
At 1:51 a.m. Monday morning, officers were sent to a home in the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa after reports of gunshots in the neighborhood, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.
Officers found a man who was shot in the arm after he reportedly interrupted a burglary outside of his home and confronted the suspects.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The shooting is one of three to occur in Nampa this month. On Oct. 18, one man was killed and a 33-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after an alleged altercation led to gunfire.
Last Friday, an 18-year-old from Ontario, Ore., was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Oct. 11. That shooting injured a 16-year-old Nampa boy, who was shot two times but survived.