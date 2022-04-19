A 64-year-old Nampa man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening a large group of campers with a firearm at Shorts Bar along the main Salmon River east of Riggins.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Scholtec was charged with seven felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Deputies were summoned to the campground by a caller at Shorts Bar, who reported that a man next to their camp was threatening campers with a firearm.
Scholtec was expected to make an initial appearance in Idaho County Magistrate Court on Monday.