GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people involved in a Monday plane crash near Warren, Idaho.
Gary and Amy Haass, ages and hometown unknown, were flying a red and white Cessna 182 when it crashed northeast of the Warren Airport near the Slaughter Creek drainage. When the sheriff’s office was notified of the accident about noon Monday, it was reported the plane was on fire and the flames had spread into the trees.
U.S. Forest Service personnel were on scene to begin fighting the fire and assisting the victims of the crash, who were later picked up by a Life Flight helicopter and flown to a nearby hospital.
The Haasses were flying from Wassila, Alaska, to an unknown destination in Idaho, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The accident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.