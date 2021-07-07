OROFINO — The two victims of a fatal pickup truck and camper fire were identified Tuesday by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Patricia Brink, 35, and Jeffrey Nelson, 36, both of Lewiston, died early Saturday morning while camped on the Cold Springs Road off of Loseth Road near Orofino. The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene at 2:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, the camper and pickup truck were fully engulfed in flames and a total loss.
Following an autopsy, it was determined Brink and Nelson died of smoke inhalation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said Tuesday it is not yet known how the fire started. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate.