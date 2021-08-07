Just so you know, this could be my last column after I collect my $2.5 million prize, the $5,000 per month per life and a Mercedes-Benz from “Name Unavailable,” who left a message on my answering machine telling me that I had won all of these things.
I mean, with loot like that, who wants to work? All I have to do is call Name Unavailable back at the number the guy with the robotic voice repeated several times, give them the code (U-R-A-SKR) and my bank account number (so they can make the deposit) and then the money is mine.
I tell you, I was surprised. I hadn’t even entered the contest that Name Unavailable said I’d won, but I’m sure the award is legit. Because I have entered contests in the past — 20 or 30 years ago — and I never won then. Maybe they kept my name on file and, finally, my ship has come in.
Actually this isn’t the first time I have been notified that I have won millions of dollars from contests that I’d never entered. Perhaps that is also why I occasionally get calls from the IRS informing me that a lawsuit has been filed against me and if I don’t respond immediately, they will send agents to my house to beat me up and drag me to jail.
You can get some pretty weird phone calls from Name Unavailable and his associates, Cell Phone Number and Private Caller. Sometimes, even, these phone calls purportedly come from Grangeville or the name of somebody I actually know. At times I have picked up the receiver and said hello, only to discover that it is Name Unavailable or Private Caller either telling me I’ve won something or that I’m being sued.
I wonder sometimes if all this phone vandalism is payback for when I was a kid and used to call up people on the telephone and play pranks on them, such as, “Hello, is your refrigerator running? Well, I just saw it running down the street,” and, “Do you have Prince Albert in a can? Would you let him out, please, his wife is looking for him.” Real knee-slappers like that. We kids thought we were such clowns but maybe it’s karma and now we’re getting our just desserts from Name Unavailable and Co.
The problem is that these current-day scammers have practically hijacked our telephones. Sometimes eight out of 10 phone calls I get will be from Name Unavailable or some such. I have complained to the attorney general; I have listed my phone number on the Do Not Call list; I have talked until I’m blue in the face to people I thought might be able to help, and the only advice I get is, “Don’t answer the phone if it’s a number you don’t recognize,” or if you do, hang up immediately.
So that’s where I’m at. I did not pick up the phone when Name Unavailable called the other day to inform me of the $2.5 million I had won, so he left a message. I am frustrated and angry about this but my plan is to quit my job, collect my loot and then become a detective and get to the bottom of this nonsense. I’ll keep you informed.
