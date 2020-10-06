GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office declined again Monday to release any information about a death in Elk City about two weeks ago that the sheriff termed “questionable.”
Sheriff Doug Giddings said last week that he hoped to be able to offer more details about a woman whose death is being investigated. Even though an Elk City correspondent for the Idaho County Free Press last week named the woman, Giddings said he could not confirm that.
“She didn’t get it from us,” Giddings said of the correspondent’s report.
Two of his detectives are investigating the death and are looking at a number of “persons of interest,” Giddings said. The detectives have asked the sheriff not to reveal any further details of the case at this time, he added.
Last week, Giddings said the woman was from Seattle and was in Elk City to clean out the house of her recently deceased father.