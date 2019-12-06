The name of the inmate who died one week ago at the Nez Perce County Jail was released by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Sarah F. Stamper, 41, of Lewiston was found unconscious at about 9 a.m. Nov. 29. Paramedics pronounced Stamper dead at the scene.
According to dispatch logs, paramedics were called to the jail because of an attempted suicide Nov. 29.
Stamper was in jail while facing two counts of felony burglary and a persistent violator sentence enhancement stemming from burglaries at Royal Plaza Assisted Living on Juniper Drive in Lewiston in October and November, court documents said.
Stamper had been convicted in 2006 of attempted burglary and burglary.
Stamper was booked into the jail Nov. 25, according to the jail’s inmate list.
Idaho State Police are investigating the death, and more information will be released at the conclusion of the ISP investigation, a sheriff’s office news release said.