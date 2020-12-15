A 38-year-old Clarkston man is in jail on a $50,000 bond after allegedly assaulting a deputy on the 1000 block of Benjamin Street.
According to court documents, Robert A. Henrie was reportedly “naked, out of control and being combative” when police responded to a call late last week. He faces charges of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, third-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine, both Class C felonies.
When police arrived, Henrie appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was having rapid, uncontrollable muscle movements, according to court records. The man, who was lying in a gravel driveway, reportedly got up and charged at Asotin County Deputy Joe Snyder. A stun gun was deployed, but had little effect, and medics were advised it could be a case of “excited delirium.”
The on-call doctor advised medics to give him a shot of ketamine. According to court documents, after the medication was administered, Henrie continued to move around and “was inserting his finger into his rectum.” He was handcuffed, put into leg restraints and taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, where he allegedly continued to be combative. Law enforcement officers were called to the hospital several times that night.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clarkston Police Department during Thursday’s incident.
In addition to the alleged assault against an officer, Henrie is accused of getting into an altercation with a resident in the Benjamin Street neighborhood. Witnesses said the naked man was running around, kicking doors and acting like he was going to attack someone, according to court documents.
After he was released from the hospital, Henrie was taken to the Asotin County Jail, where he remains in custody.
Henrie’s next court appearance is set for Monday before Judge David Frazier in Asotin County Superior Court. Public Defender Nicholas George has been appointed to represent him, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.