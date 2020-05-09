The Nez Perce County vehicle license office will reopen for titling only at 8 a.m. Monday, after several weeks of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assessor Dan Anderson.
Those who need vehicle identification number (VIN) inspections are asked to park in the lot on the west end of the Nez Perce County Courthouse, at 1230 Main St., in Lewiston. The office will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, but inspections will be cut off at 4 p.m. each day to allow time for processing, Anderson said.
Registration renewals will still only be processed by mail, online or via the drop box in the courthouse west parking lot until further notice.
The number of customers allowed into the office will be limited, and those who do enter will be required to use the south door, maintain social distances of 6 feet and wear masks. The office has masks for the general public, but supplies are limited, so Anderson asked customers to bring their own if they have them. Those with questions may call (208) 799-3026.
No boats or off-road vehicles will be registered at the office until further notice, but titles are still available and the office will issue restricted-use license plates. Those with questions about those kinds of vehicles are asked to call the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation at 1-888-922-6743 or visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.
The office has been closed since March 23, so Anderson is expecting long lines and requested patience from customers. He also suggested that drivers don’t transfer their license plates to a new vehicle before it is registered and titled because they could be cited for fictitious display of plates. Instead, they should have documents like a bill of sale and proof of insurance ready for law enforcement if needed.