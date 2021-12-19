KENNEWICK — The thrumming sound of helicopters flying low overhead this week struck some nerves and sparked conversations across the Tri-Cities.
Several people described hearing four to six dark helicopters flying over Kennewick headed east toward Pasco. And just one had lights visible from the ground.
James Pullicino of Kennewick shot a short video of the choppers buzzing by and posted it on the social media site Nextdoor.
It shows one set of lights going through a cloudy sky, along with some search lights and a shadow moving across the sky.
Several folks assumed the helicopters were doing training in the region, and they are likely right, according to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Elements of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command have been training between the base southwest of Tacoma, the Yakima training center and the Pendleton, Ore., airfield, confirmed a statement from the base.
The training was Dec. 3 to 17, and involved low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and airplanes flying in the dark.
“This element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command is a lethal, agile, and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Tough, realistic military exercises conducted routinely provide the unit a unique edge for real-world missions,” said the statement.
While it’s likely it was a training exercise passing through the area, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command was not available to confirm it.
While many witnesses were curious about the low helicopters in the dark, other opinions were mixed.
“There is no reason to fly so low and close to homes,” one Tri-Citian posted on Facebook. “If they want to practice low-flying NIGHT maneuvers, it should be done away from civilians and livestock.”
Others were glad to have the military working in the area.
“Yes. Please train. So when we need you, you’re prepared at all hours of day or night,” another person wrote on Facebook. “If the training consists of you flying low, then by all means perfect that craft.”