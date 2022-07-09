Ever since my two dogs and three cats heard the news about “nonhuman personhood rights,” they have been acting uppity. Just yesterday, I caught my wiener dog, Lilly, looking in the phone book under the heading, “Lawyers near you.”
This relates to the case recently decided by the New York Court of Appeals regarding Happy, a 51-year-old Asian elephant who is being kept at the Bronx Zoo. The Nonhuman Rights Project, a nonprofit civil rights organization that advocates for the legal personhood of animals, argued that Happy is being unlawfully imprisoned at the zoo and should be released to an elephant sanctuary where she can socialize with others of her species.
The zoo countered that Happy is being lovingly and respectfully cared for and, furthermore, that Happy did not engage the Nonhuman Rights Projects lawyer on her own behalf.
In a 5-2 decision last month, the court ruled against the animal rights group, saying that the writ of habeas corpus, which allows people to be released from illegal custody, did not apply to Happy despite claims that she shared many of the same cognitive abilities as humans.
The idea that animals may have the same legal rights as humans is an intriguing one that could affect even pet owners. As I was explaining to Lilly and Zeus, my German shepherd, that if pets had legal standing they could conceivably sue owners who mistreated them, underfed them (which is not a problem at my house), locked them in hot cars and were otherwise unfit to be pet owners.
“Don’t you mean, `companions’?” asked Lilly, who objects to the notion of being “owned.”
See what I mean about getting uppity?
I got an inkling that this line of thinking was starting to catch on last year when I took my pets into the vet clinic for their yearly vaccinations. On the receipt I was listed as the human guardian. It felt a little odd, like maybe the vets were putting me in my place. When I thought it over, it wasn’t too objectionable. I did drive them to the vet’s office, after all. And, of course, I had to pay the bill.
I recall all the animals I have known through the years whose treatment I either questioned or angrily objected to. Cases of animal cruelty that I can’t bear to repeat. Thank the good Lord there are people out there dedicated to rescuing as many of these animals as possible or willing to represent them in court if animal welfare laws don’t seem to work.
I even worried about the cows that we raised when I was growing up. My dad made pets out of some of them — they’d follow him around like puppies. And then he’d load them up in the truck and haul them to the slaughterhouse. Seemed like a betrayal of trust, although we all ate the beef.
On the other hand, many people are so devoted to their pets that they almost go overboard to provide them with better lives than many humans have. My two dogs and three cats might fall into this category, which is why I was baffled when I found Lilly looking through the phone book for a lawyer.
I wasn’t too worried, though. She doesn’t have opposable thumbs; she couldn’t turn the pages.
