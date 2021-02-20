Nothing can take your mind off having to shovel snow from your driveway a dozen times in a week like a new scandal about the British royal family.
Full disclosure: My daughter, daughter-in-law and I are big British royal family devotees. We follow their antics like rock band groupies. We buy their T-shirts. We watch television shows, read magazine articles and books about them. I even have a QE2 bobble doll. And when Harry and Meghan got married a few years ago, my daughter got up at 3 in the morning and went across the street in her jammies to her neighbor’s (who’s also a BritRoyFam fan) to watch the ceremony live.
Why do we do this when life in Nothing-Exciting-Ever-Happens-Here-ville is so calm and peaceful? Well, peacefulness is a gift but too big a dose can be anesthetizing. People need a little spice in their lives and the British royal family is like a reality show without all the fake acting.
The latest kerfuffle has to do with an upcoming interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (that’s Harry and Meghan to you non-BritRoyFam followers) have scheduled with Oprah (may her name be blessed). The Windsors are expecting some possible harsh revelations about why the Sussexes split from their royal duties a year ago.
After a charming picture of the sorta royal couple was published a week ago, announcing their second pregnancy, some foot doctor in England noticed Harry’s bare feet in the portrait and speculated that they looked mildly deformed with bunions that could be the result of his rigorous military training.
And you thought the Kardashians were petty!
Frankly, my daughter, daughter-in-law and I are partial to Harry and Meghan, even though we would not want to hurt QE2’s feelings for the world. Suzanna (my daughter) and Simi Jo (daughter-in-law) identify with a young couple’s needs to be independent and have lives of their own without being constrained by the Constitution of the United Kingdom. On the other hand, we all agree that the designer clothing royals get to wear, not to mention the china and the servants, would be utterly cool.
For me, I know what it’s like to have unrealistic expectations of one’s children and to have them rebel against that. As a parent, you want only the best for your child. And yet what your idea of the best is and what the child’s idea may be aren’t always the same thing.
First thing you know, the kid has bolted, pierced his belly button and joined a cult selling carnations at airports. You ask yourself: Was finishing law school really such an unfair request?
Anyway, Prince Charles and Camilla (that Other Woman), who are Harry’s parents (we don’t have space here to get into Meghan’s parents) don’t have much room to squawk considering their own misbehavior, which, I have read, much of the British public has already forgiven or forgotten, but some of us (Suzanna and Simi Jo and I) have not.
Oprah (may her name be blessed) is a friend of Harry’s and Meghan’s and even though she is an excellent interviewer, my guess is that she will softball the whole Royal split issue. After all, she is not Geraldo Rivera.
I’m looking forward to the program, which is expected to be broadcast in the U.S. on March 7. Until then, just thinking about these things makes shoveling snow go a lot easier.
